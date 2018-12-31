Police clarify claims of woman allegedly filmed in toilet

The police yesterday clarified claims made by Ms Emilia Chong, who was allegedly filmed by a man while she was in a toilet cubicle in Tampines on Christmas Day.

The 30-year-old man was arrested for criminal trespass and insulting the modesty of a woman the next day.

In their statement posted on Facebook yesterday, the police responded to two claims that Ms Chong made in her Facebook post last Wednesday about the incident.

Ms Chong, who is in her late 20s, had claimed that the man was not immediately arrested by the police. Instead, the police viewed closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage before doing so, she said.

The authorities said they detained the man before conducting preliminary investigations, which included reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses, to establish if the man had committed the alleged offences. The suspect was subsequently arrested.

"These established procedures are to ensure fairness and impartiality towards all parties involved, including the alleged offender," the police said.

In addition, Ms Chong claimed she was told that the man could be let off with a warning.

The police said the punishment for perpetrators of such offences could range from a stern warning to prosecution in court, depending on the case.

The police officers would not have been able to determine the course of action against the man at the point of arrest, the authorities added in their Facebook post.

These two claims have been clarified with Ms Chong, the police said.

"Anyone found to have committed an offence will be dealt with in accordance with the law," the police said. "At the same time, justice requires us to also consider the rights of the alleged offender, and to take actions of arrest and prosecution only after appropriate investigations have been conducted."