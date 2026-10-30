Police arrest driver, passenger who fled from Tampines crash that killed motorcyclist, pregnant wife

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - The police have caught the driver, and his female passenger, who fled from a fatal Tampines crash that killed a young couple on Oct 29 .

The 30-year-old man will be charged on Oct 31 with dangerous driving causing death and eight other traffic offences, including using a deregistered vehicle.

The accident at around 10.35pm on Oct 29 involved a blue Audi that ploughed through the road divider, slamming into the couple’s motorcycle and another car along Tampines Avenue 12.

The motorcyclist, Mohd Emirul Danial Mohd Zulkifly, and his wife, Nursyarafana Norazman, who was riding pillion, died after being taken to the hospital.

The couple, both 24, were buried next to each other at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery on Oct 30.

Family members told The Straits Times at their burial that the couple were expecting a second child. They leave behind a six-year-old son.

The 25-year-old driver of the other car was also taken to hospital but was conscious.

The Audi driver and his 29-year-old female passenger had abandoned the car and fled the scene. They did not help the injured.

On Oct 31, the police said they identified the occupants of the Audi and arrested them on Oct 30 around West Coast Road.

Preliminary investigations found that the man had been driving a deregistered car with a cloned number plate while being disqualified from holding a driving licence.

He will be charged with the following:

Dangerous driving causing death

Dangerous driving causing hurt

Driving under disqualification

Failing to stop after an accident

Failing to render assistance after an accident

Using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage

Using a deregistered vehicle

Using a vehicle without a licence

Exhibiting a false licence plate

Those convicted of dangerous driving causing death can be jailed for up to eight years, and those convicted of using a deregistered vehicle can be jailed for up to two years and fined $20,000.

There were 40 cases involving deregistered vehicles in 2022, and 39 in 2023. This jumped to 75 in 2024 and 245 in 2025. In the first five months of 2026, the Land Transport Authority investigated 122 cases.

The police said using deregistered vehicles and driving while disqualified is reckless and irresponsible, and they will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger other road users.

Singapore’s roads are now at their most dangerous in years, with traffic deaths hitting a 10-year high of 149 in 2025 compared with 141 in 2016.

The number of people getting injured also increased from 9,342 in 2024, to 9,955 in 2025.