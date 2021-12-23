Police arrest 5 men after knife fight in Buangkok

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested five men after a fight in Buangkok where a knife was used and a man was left with wounds to his arms and face.

At about 5.30am on Wednesday (Dec 22), the police received a report that a 24-year-old man had assaulted an acquaintance of the same age in Buangkok Crescent, which is near Buangkok Square Mall.

The alleged attacker had assaulted the victim with a knife after a dispute.

It left the victim with multiple wounds on his arms and face. After the scuffle, the victim went to a hospital for treatment.

Later that day, the police used images from police cameras and made ground inquiries to identify the six people who were involved in the incident.

They then arrested five suspects aged between 21 and 27. Meanwhile, a 27-year-old woman is assisting investigations.

Police also recovered a knife from the alleged attacker.

He is scheduled to be charged in court on Dec 24 with the crime of rioting while armed with a deadly weapon.

The offence carries a prison term of up to 10 years and caning.