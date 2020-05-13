Police arrest 26 people, seize $8,450 in illegal gambling blitz; suspects also under probe for safe distancing offences

SINGAPORE - The police arrested 26 people and seized cash amounting to about $8,450 in connection with suspected illegal gambling activities during a five-day operation.

The operation was conducted in Everton Park, Geylang Bahru, Temple Street and Jalan Besar, the police said in a statement on Wednesday (May 13).

Sixteen men and 10 women, aged between 43 and 82, were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act and the Betting Act.

The police are also investigating them for breaching safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Anyone convicted of having the care or management of, or in any way assists in the management of a place kept or used as a common gaming house can be fined between $5,000 and $50,000, and jailed up to three years.

Those found guilty of acting as a bookmaker, or for the purpose of book making or settling bets, can be fined between $20,000 and $200,000, and jailed up to five years.

"Those found engaging in such activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," the police said. "Members of the public are also advised to take the circuit breaker measures seriously."