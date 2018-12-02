Police arrest 2 women for 22 transactions totalling $1,300 on stolen credit card

SINGAPORE - Two women went on a shopping spree last month and chalked up a bill of more than $1,300 - on a credit card they stole.

Police arrested the two women, aged 29 and 37, after the owner reported last Friday (Nov 30) that there were several unauthorised transactions made using his card.

Preliminary investigations reveal that they made at least 22 such transactions in November this year, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested the women last Saturday.

Items including toiletries, packaged food and drinks, and cosmetic jewellery were believed to have been purchased using the card and were seized for the police as case exhibits.

Photos provided by the police show an assortment of canned food and drinks, biscuits, instant coffee, soap and shampoo, among other things.

Both women will be charged in court on Monday for abetment by conspiracy to cheat under Section 420 read with Section 109 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

If convicted, they could be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

In its statement, the police reminded merchants and sales staff to be vigilant and adopt correct card acceptance procedures when processing credit card transactions.

"They should look out for the name and security features on the card face and if they are suspicious, they should contact their processing bank immediately for advice," it added.