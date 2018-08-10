Police appealing for information on e-scooter accident

SINGAPORE - The police are looking for a man understood to be involved in an e-scooter accident last Saturday night (Aug 4) near Ang Mo Kio Hub, in a case of rash act causing hurt.

The Straits Times understands that a woman was knocked down by the e-scooter travelling at high speed along a pavement in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at 11.30pm, leaving her with cuts and abrasions on her right elbow, shoulder and ankle.

It is understood that the rider stopped to ask if the victim was okay, but later rode away. There was no request for an ambulance to the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential, police said.