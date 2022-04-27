Police Anti-Scam Command to focus on taking down scammers early

More than $200 million has been recovered by the Anti-Scam Centre, with the police now targeting scammers even before people realise they have fallen prey and make a report.

At the Police Workplan Seminar yesterday, it was revealed that as at last month, the Anti-Scam Centre has frozen more than 27,300 bank accounts and recovered more than $200 million since its inception in June 2019.

But while recovery of funds remains a key function, anti-scam operations will now focus on upstream interventions and dismantling scam operations before victims even realise they have fallen prey to a scam.

Each of the seven police land divisions across Singapore now has its own Scam Strike Team comprising hand-picked officers who are experienced and specialise in fighting scams. This was revealed at yesterday's seminar.

The teams are dedicated units that target money mules here, working closely with their colleagues and overseas counterparts to tackle and solve syndicated and transnational scam cases.

The Anti-Scam Centre was set up as a unit under the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) in 2019.

Last year, the Anti-Scam Division was formed, reorganising and consolidating all scam-fighting units under the CAD.

The division was expanded last month to become the Anti-Scam Command, which brings together all scam-fighting units across the entire Singapore Police Force.

The new command sees coordinated anti-scam operations boosted by technology that can detect and automatically alert potential scam victims even before they become prey to scammers.

When victims make a police report, officers will look through it for any mention of online monikers, websites or advertisements linked to scam activities.

These will then be taken down with the help of online marketplace platforms and telecommunication companies.

In his speech at yesterday's seminar, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said scams remain a key concern, with cases rising 52 per cent over the past year.

"The Anti-Scam Command consolidates investigation of all types of scams into one unit, and oversees the newly formed Scam Strike Teams in the land divisions," he said. "That will help in better sense-making, more effective crime prevention and a faster response against scams."

Speaking to the media, the director of CAD, Mr David Chew, said the new command partners more than 60 institutions, including banks, cryptocurrency houses and remittance service providers.

Mr Chew said building close working relationships with such institutions was critical for the Anti-Scam Command to swiftly freeze accounts, recover funds and reduce losses suffered by victims.

He said the command will continue to work with banks and fintech companies that use artificial intelligence to identify and block suspicious transactions.