Police alert residents to scam tactics through house visits

When a woman said she had transferred $17,000 to her boyfriend - whom she had met online - and he subsequently became uncontactable, Sergeant Amanda Low knew the woman had fallen victim to an Internet love scam.

Sgt Low, who is part of the Community Policing Unit (CPU) at Jurong East Neighbourhood Police Centre, was distributing anti-scam advisories in late 2020 when she met the woman in her 50s, who told her she was concerned about her boyfriend's safety.

Sgt Low, 26, told The Straits Times on Thursday: "Her boyfriend, who claimed to be American, told her he needed the money to get through immigration to meet her in Singapore.

"When he got the money, he became uncontactable. But the woman still refused to believe she was a scam victim."

Sgt Low added that the woman lodged a police report after much persuasion.

CPU officers like Sgt Low, who has been at the job for 1½ years, spend much of their time visiting Housing Board blocks to educate the public about scams.

ST shadowed two CPU officers, Sgt Low and Senior Staff Sergeant Siva Prasath Pillai, 38, on Thursday as they visited residents of an HDB block in Jurong East.

Senior Staff Sgt Pillai, who has been working as a CPU officer for 5½ years, said such house visits are necessary to educate residents on how they can protect themselves from scammers.

"Door-to-door visits allow us to interact with residents, share advisories based on current crime trends and warn them about new scam tactics going around," he said.

Each house visit can be as short as five minutes or as long as 20 minutes.

Residents get a goodie bag with anti-scam pamphlets, a water bottle with anti-scam tips, and hand sanitiser.

The police revealed last month that victims lost more than $633 million to various types of scams last year, up from $268.4 million in 2020.

"With the spike in the number of scam cases last year, scams remain a pressing concern for all of us," said Senior Staff Sgt Pillai.

"So it is important for us to continue to engage the community and adapt our outreach approach as scam variants evolve."

Ms Margaret Lee, 73, a resident who the CPU officers spoke to during their house visits on Thursday, told ST that she frequently gets calls from scammers but does not respond to them.

The retired library technician, who lives alone, said: "I think it is good that the police are warning us about various types of scams.

"I have heard about scammers impersonating government officials, but I did not know it was so serious until the police told me about it.

"Now I will be more careful."

The CPU officers said that while connecting with residents on a personal level is important, measures taken to engage the community go beyond house visits.

To get the young involved in the fight against scams, officers at Jurong East Neighbourhood Police Centre have been working with National Police Cadet Corps (NPCC) students from Jurongville Secondary School since September last year to reach out to elderly residents via video calls.

Senior Staff Sgt Pillai said: "We brief the NPCC students, who are police youth ambassadors, about current scam trends and they, in turn, reach out to elderly residents via Zoom sessions and inform them about these scams."

A total of 17 NPCC cadets engaged with 20 elderly residents from Yuhua constituency via a video call on Thursday to keep them informed about current scam trends.

One of the cadets was Nijam Mohideen Hardiana, 16, a Secondary 4 student at Jurongville Secondary School.

She said: "My grandparents are not very technologically savvy, so I'm worried about them falling for scams online.

"Through such sessions with the elderly, we can keep them informed about scam tactics and that makes me proud of my role as an NPCC cadet."