PMD rider who caused collision with pedestrian sentenced to probation and community service

SINGAPORE - Instead of cakes and candles, an 18-year-old received six months' probation for crashing into a pedestrian while riding his e-scooter.

Skye Lee, whose birthday falls on Tuesday (Dec 10), was in court on the same day for a sentencing related to a May 23, 2018 incident.

Skye, who was 16 then and a part-time pizza delivery rider, was riding his non-compliant personal mobility device (PMD) along a footpath near Blk 137 Teck Whye Lane.

As he approached a junction, he did not slow down even though his view was obstructed. The teenager kept to about 20kmh, which was above the speed limit of 15kmh prescribed under the law at that time.

Skye was unable to stop in time when he saw 55-year-old Toh Meng Wan at the junction, and collided into her. Ms Toh suffered multiple injuries, including a laceration to her head which required three stitches.

Skye was charged with committing a negligent act endangering the personal safety of others and on Tuesday was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service, in addition to the six months' probation.

A second charge of riding a non-compliant PMD on a footpath was taken into consideration.

The court heard that Skye attended to the woman after the accident.

The collision had caused Ms Toh to fall and knock her head on the ground. She suffered injuries to her right arm and ankle, as well as a 4cm laceration to her head.

The teenager stayed with her and applied pressure to her head wound, which had started bleeding.

She was eventually taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital via ambulance, and received three stitches for the laceration on her head.

For committing a negligent act endangering the personal safety of others, Skye could have been sentenced to a maximum of six months' imprisonment, or a fine not exceeding $2,500, or both.