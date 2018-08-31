Pigeon feeder jailed for driving into AVA officer

Just moments after a private-hire driver was caught feeding pigeons, which is an offence, he drove his car into an Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) officer.

Abdul Malik Mohd Hanafiah, 55, was sentenced to two weeks' jail yesterday for causing hurt by performing a rash act. He was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for 10 months.

On Oct 5 last year, AVA officer Mohamad Rozi Jamil, 48, was doing patrols in the Palmer Road area to take photos and record the particulars of people caught feeding pigeons. The act is illegal and offenders can be fined up to $500.

At about 4pm, Mr Rozi saw the then Uber driver feeding the birds and told him to stop, but the older man ignored him and walked away.

He followed the pigeon feeder to his car, which was parked at the side of the road, and showed him his AVA contractor pass. The Uber driver ignored him a second time.

When Mr Rozi walked to the front of the car to take down its registration number, Abdul Malik drove his vehicle forward, forcing the AVA officer to raise his hand to motion him to stop, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chew Xin Ying said.

"The accused did not stop and continued to drive forward and steered towards the right where the victim was standing, in an attempt to move out of the parked position," DPP Chew told the court.

"As a result, the car bumper knocked into the victim's knees, causing the victim to momentarily lose his balance and fall forward onto the bonnet."

Mr Rozi, who was hurt, placed his hands on the car to prevent it from leaving. Abdul Malik then reversed his vehicle and got out of his car, the court heard.

The police arrived at the scene soon after Mr Rozi made a call. An ambulance took him to the Singapore General Hospital, where he was treated for bruises on both knees and given three days of medical leave.

The outcome of Abdul Malik's pigeon-feeding offence was not mentioned in court yesterday. For causing hurt by performing a rash act, he could have been jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.