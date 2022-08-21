Past accidents with big payouts

$1.64m

Payout to 13-year-old boy hit by car in 2011

The judge ruled that the boy was entitled to damages that take into account his life till the retirement age of 62, despite a medical forecast that his life expectancy would be shortened to 38.

The boy, then nine, suffered severe traumatic brain injury when he was knocked down at a signalised pedestrian crossing in Jurong East Avenue 1 on July 6, 2011.

The irreparable brain damage left him bedridden, requiring constant care. His mother quit her job as a receptionist in a law firm to look after him full-time.

$1.14m

Damages given to family of motorcyclist killed in bus crash

The High Court in July last year awarded the damages to the family after the victim, a Malaysian and permanent resident here, died in November 2015.

His motorcycle had collided with a bus in Tuas West Road. The bus was coming from the opposite direction when it turned right, encroaching into the motorcyclist's path.

His wife, who was riding pillion, suffered multiple fractures. His family sued the bus driver and the company that owned the bus for damages.

Jean Iau