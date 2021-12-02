Pasir Ris flood: Firm fined over unauthorised works

Construction firm Samwoh Corp and its former project manager admitted on Tuesday to unauthorised drainage works, which resulted in a flood that inundated multiple vehicles on Aug 20.

The company was fined $17,000 after it was convicted of three charges under the Sewerage and Drainage Act.

Former project manager at Samwoh Fong Woei Jiun, 45, was fined $7,500 after he pleaded guilty to one charge under the same Act.

Prosecuting officer for national water agency PUB Khong Pui Pui said that the flood, which affected a 200m section of the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive 12, had caused traffic congestion and inconvenience to road users for almost two hours.

She added that of the 13 motorists whose vehicles became partially submerged, five needed help to open their vehicle doors.

Conducting an investigation after the incident, PUB found that the Land Transport Authority had awarded Samwoh a contract to carry out enhancement works in the area, but that Samwoh had carried out some works without PUB's approval.

Ms Khong said that a section of an existing drain along Tampines Avenue 10 that was 1.8m wide and 4m deep had been removed. It was replaced with another drain of the same width but which was shallower at 3m.

She added that the midsection of this new drain had two openings, one of which was too small while the other was only partially constructed.

The prosecutor told the court: "In addition to the undersized drain openings, the water flow and drainage of the new drain were impeded by about 13m of scaffolds erected and placed in the drain and a water pump."

The court heard that the partially constructed opening was also obstructed by rebars.

"Such constrictions and obstructions reduce the hydraulic capacity of the drains and cause flooding," said Ms Khong.

Rain poured down in Tampines Avenue 10 on Aug 20 from 5.30am to 9.10am.

She said that the storm water drainage system in the area was "more than adequate" to cope with the rainfall intensity that morning but Samwoh's works had "changed the capacity, flow rate and storm water conveyance of the drain", leading to the flood.

As for Fong, the court heard that he had instructed an assistant site supervisor to construct a drain opening without specifying that it should be 1.8m wide and 3m deep.

As a result, a smaller drain opening that was 0.6m wide and 0.6m deep was constructed instead. This then directly affected the storm water drainage system in the area.

In a statement on Tuesday, Samwoh's chief executive Eric Soh said the firm has "proactively implemented enhanced internal measures and controls to further improve its standards and processes so as to ensure safety and environmental protection" across all ongoing projects.