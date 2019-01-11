'Parrot Man' Zeng Guoyuan given stern warning after allegedly assaulting policemen

SINGAPORE - Former businessman Zeng Guoyuan, better known as "Parrot Man", has been given a discharge amounting to an acquittal after he was earlier charged with assaulting two policemen.

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) told The Straits Times on Thursday (Jan 10) that the prosecution had directed that the charges against him be withdrawn after carefully considering all the circumstances of the case.

Mr Zeng, 65, had been given a stern warning for his offences. The AGC added that he will not be prosecuted in court for them.

The former director at Prof Zeng Medical Centre International was first taken to court on Oct 18 last year. He was accused of grabbing and twisting Staff Sergeant Haider Yahya's right forearm at the Geylang Serai Market earlier that month.

He had also been accused of kicking Sergeant Aloysius Aw Yong Zhao Lun's face and hands, causing bruises.

Mr Zeng, who has a gaping hole on his face where his nose used to be after being diagnosed with nose cancer in 2014, had contested the 1991 General Election as a Workers' Party candidate. He went on to make several unsuccessful bids to stand in other elections.

In 2008, he was given the nickname "Parrot Man" after blaming his pet parrot for getting him arrested and charged with using abusive language on two police officers. He was fined $2,500.

Four years ago, in 2015, he told The New Paper that he had to make a living by selling tissue paper outside the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho temple in Waterloo Street.

Separately, a 47-year-old police senior staff sergeant is now facing charges after he was seen on video deliberately stepping on Mr Zeng's walking stick when arresting him in 2016.

Seah Chin Peng, who was suspended in October 2017, had been charged with committing mischief by causing the walking stick to become bent.

Seah is also accused of three counts of giving false information to his superior, Inspector Paige Tan.Seah has claimed trial to the charges and the case is still pending.