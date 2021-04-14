Parcel and food delivery people are targets of new online scam

Police have uncovered a new scam targeting delivery people from parcel and food delivery companies.

Under this scam, the victims would first receive a cash-on-delivery order via their company's delivery application, the police said in a statement yesterday.

On the pretext of paying for the delivery, the scammer would then ask for the victims' mobile phone number via the app, claiming it was to enable the transfer of funds to the victims via PayLah!.

The victims would then receive a one-time password (OTP) and be prompted to log in to their PayLah! account and key in the OTP in order to receive payments for their deliveries.

Shortly thereafter, the victims would receive a notification that their PayLah! account had been linked to a Google Pay account.

Upon reaching the location for delivery, the victims would find no one there to receive the item. Subsequently, there would be unknown transactions in the bank accounts of the victims.

The police have advised members of the public to always confirm the transactions they are making before keying in the OTP.

They also advised people to inform their banks immediately if their PayLah! accounts have been linked to other accounts without their authorisation, and to report any fraudulent transactions to the banks immediately.

In a separate statement yesterday, the police said they have noted an increase in non-banking-related phishing scams involving spoof e-mails and text messages related to parcel delivery.

Victims of such phishing scams would receive spoof e-mails or text messages purportedly sent from a delivery company such as SingPost or DHL.

These phishing e-mails and text messages would usually prompt the victims to check the status of their parcel delivery by clicking on the URL link included in the text messages and e-mails.

Upon clicking the URL links, the victims would be redirected to fraudulent websites where they would be required to provide their credit or debit card details and OTP.

In some cases, the victims would receive a notification that their credit or debit cards have been linked to an Apple Pay account.

Staying alert

The police urged members of the public • not to click on URL links provided in unsolicited e-mails and text messages, and to always verify the authenticity of information received with the official website or sources. • to contact their card-issuing bank immediately if they receive a one-time password(OTP) but have not made any online transactions, and to always verify the merchant details indicated in the OTP text message or notification before providing it. • not to key in the OTP on the payment page if they are not making the transaction, and never to disclose personal or Internet banking details and OTPs to anyone.

Most of the victims realised that they had been scammed only when they discovered unauthorised transactions made using their credit or debit cards, said the police.

The police urged members of the public not to click on URL links provided in unsolicited e-mails and text messages, and to always verify the authenticity of information received with the official website or sources.

They also advised people to contact their card-issuing bank immediately if they receive an OTP but have not made any online transactions, and to always verify the merchant details indicated in the OTP text message or notification before providing it.

The police also advised members of the public not to key in the OTP on the payment page if they are not making the transaction, and never to disclose personal or Internet banking details and OTPs to anyone.

Those with information related to these scams or who are in doubt can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.