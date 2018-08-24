Over 900 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in car at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - On Thursday (Aug 23), close to midnight, officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) noticed a visibly nervous Malaysian driver arriving at Tuas Checkpoint.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, was alone in the car. Sensing something amiss, ICA officers conducted further checks and found 176 cartons and 918 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in various parts of the man's car.

The case was referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations.

In a statement, the ICA said: "This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore."