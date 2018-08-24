Over 900 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in car at Tuas Checkpoint

The duty-unpaid cigarettes were hidden in various parts of a Malaysian man's car.
The duty-unpaid cigarettes were hidden in various parts of a Malaysian man's car.PHOTOS: FACEBOOK/IMMIGRATION & CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY
Published
23 min ago
timgoh@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - On Thursday (Aug 23), close to midnight, officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) noticed a visibly nervous Malaysian driver arriving at Tuas Checkpoint.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, was alone in the car. Sensing something amiss, ICA officers conducted further checks and found 176 cartons and 918 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in various parts of the man's car.

The case was referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations.

In a statement, the ICA said: "This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore."

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!