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The man, who is now 70, was sentenced to seven years and nine months in jail and eight strokes of the cane on Nov 24.

SINGAPORE – While at a restaurant with his grandniece and grandnephew, an elderly man slid his hand under the girl’s clothes and violated her.

His indecent acts were witnessed by another patron, who took a video of him and made a police report.

The man, who is now 70, was sentenced to seven years and nine months in jail and eight strokes of the cane on Nov 24, after pleading guilty to one count of sexual assault involving penetration.

He cannot be named due to a court-imposed gag order to protect the victim, who was 11 years old at the time of the offence.

As the man is above 50 years old, he cannot be caned. He will serve another 16 weeks in jail in lieu of caning.

The court heard that the man was the victim’s granduncle, and she addressed him as “atok”, which means grandfather in Malay.

Her family visited the man’s home at least once a week, and they would go out for dinner occasionally.

On Sept 29, 2023, the man was at Downtown East with his wife and son. They were joined by the girl, her parents and her brother.

The group split up during dinner, with the man taking the two children to a restaurant.

He sat next to the victim in the restaurant, while her brother sat across the table.

While waiting for the food to arrive, the man slid his hand under the victim’s clothes and touched her breasts.

The victim told him to stop, but he did not listen.

The man then grabbed her right leg, placed it over his left thigh and violated her.

She tried to pull his hand away but he did not relent. He eventually let go when he saw their food arriving.

After eating, he tried to touch the victim again despite her resistance.

Unable to tolerate his advances any longer, the victim called her mother, saying she wanted to join her at the sushi restaurant. She then left to look for her.

A woman seated at another table, who had witnessed the man’s actions, lodged a police report. She also recorded a video of the victim and the man as she left the restaurant.

Police officers approached the victim as she was on the way to the sushi restaurant. She broke down when they asked how she was feeling.

After the incident, the victim was scared and angry, and had recurrent thoughts about the sexual assault.

She became afraid of males and found it difficult to trust others. She was easily startled, and would not allow others to go near her.

The man was arrested on June 29 and charged on June 30. He has been in remand since.

Deputy public prosecutors Joseph Gwee and Ariel Tan sought a sentence of between eight and nine years’ jail for the man, with an additional three to four months of imprisonment in lieu of caning.

They argued that the man had breached the sense of trust placed in him by the victim’s parents, and that she was only 11 years old at the time.

The man’s lawyer, Sean Marican from MM Marican & Co, sought a sentence of seven years and eight months.

He said his client was extremely remorseful and regretted his actions. He was also cooperative during police investigations.

In 2025, there were more sexual assault cases involving victims under the age of 16, according to figures from the police.

The number rose to 1,031 cases in 2025, from 943 cases in 2024. There were 998 cases the previous year.

The number of sexual assault cases allegedly committed by family members or relatives involving victims below 16 also increased, from 184 cases in 2024, to 192 cases in 2025. There were 169 such cases in 2023.