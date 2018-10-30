Over 5.8kg of drugs worth $256,000 seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Over 5.8kg of assorted drugs worth about $256,000 were seized on Monday afternoon (Oct 29) at Woodlands Checkpoint.

A total of 2.95kg of cannabis, also known as marijuana, 2.38kg of heroin and 546g of "ice" or methamphetamine were found on an arriving Malaysia-registered car.

In a joint press release with the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that its officers directed the car for further checks at around 1.55pm on Monday.

During the search, they found several black bundles in the vehicle's back compartment. Officers from CNB were then alerted. Further searches on the car conducted by both agencies uncovered the seized substances.

The drugs were packed in bundles and concealed in different parts of the car, including the air-conditioning vents, seat covers and rear seats' backrests.

The driver of the car - a 37-year-old Malaysian male - was arrested on suspicion of importing controlled drugs. Investigations are ongoing.

The assortment of drugs seized is enough to feed the addiction of 1,866 abusers for a week.

ICA and CNB said: "Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security. The Home Team agencies will continue to conduct checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands."