Over 4kg of illicit drugs seized from hotel room; S'porean held

A 31-year-old Singaporean man was arrested on Monday for suspected drug trafficking, after more than 4kg of illicit drugs were seized from a hotel room in the vicinity of Bras Basah Road.

These drugs have an estimated street value of $177,000, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a statement yesterday.

During the raid, CNB officers seized about 65g of Ice, 2,155g of cannabis, 5g of ketamine, 360g of Ecstasy tablets, multiple LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, 1,310g of Erimin-5 tablets, and 700g of tampered sachets of beverage mix believed to contain controlled drugs.

The amount of cannabis seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of 307 abusers, CNB said.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

On Monday evening, CNB officers had to force entry into the hotel room after the man refused to comply with their lawful orders, the bureau said.

The man was arrested in the bathroom, where he was suspected to have been disposing of drugs into the toilet bowl.

The drugs were recovered from various locations in the hotel room, including the toilet bowl, cistern and drainage.

Superintendent Aaron Tang, director of CNB's intelligence division, said: "It is not surprising that drug trafficking syndicates have continued to exploit various novel drug concealment methods to evade CNB's persistent enforcement actions.

"In this operation, we saw how syndicates have tampered with milk tea sachets to hide their drugs. CNB will spare no efforts in launching well-timed operations to prevent these drugs from contaminating our society.

"We will also carry out our duty to prevent unscrupulous offenders from enticing the unsuspecting public and youth to consume these drugs."

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for a person - on his or her own behalf, or on behalf of any other person, whether or not that other person is in Singapore - to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug, or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

CNB also reminded the public to not consume products unknown to them.

They can contact the CNB hotline on 1800-325-6666 for advice and assistance if they come across suspected drug activities or items suspected to contain drugs.

Those who have drug-related information can make a report to CNB by calling 1800-325-6666 or on the CNB website.

Investigations into the alleged drug activities of the 31-year-old man are ongoing.