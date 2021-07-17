Over 300 suspects assist investigations into scams that led to over $8.2 million lost

SINGAPORE - More than 300 people are assisting with investigations following their suspected involvement in a range of scams where victims lost more than $8.2 million.

The police said on Saturday (July 17) that the suspects, aged between 15 and 77, comprise 210 men and 92 women.

They are believed to be involved in more than 800 reported cases of Internet love scams, e-commerce scams, government official impersonation scams, China official impersonation scams, investment scams, job scams, fake gambling platform scams and loan scams.

"The police take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law," they said.

The probe into the suspects comes following a two-week operation between July 3 and 16, which involved officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions.

The suspects are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Those convicted of cheating face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Money laundering carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up $500,000, or both.

For carrying on a business of providing any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence, offenders face a fine of up to $125,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public are urged to reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.

For more information on scams, visit this link or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Those with more information on such scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information at this link. All information will be kept strictly confidential.