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Over $3 million raised for Nepal-China flood relief in Singapore Red Cross drive

Children walking among buildings impacted by a glacial flood near the Nepal-China border that killed hundreds, in Trishuli Bazar, Nuwakot, Nepal, on Aug 31.

SINGAPORE – Over $3 million has been raised through the Singapore Red Cross’ (SRC) campaign for victims of the Nepal-China floods.

On Sept 3, SRC chief executive Benjamin William said it was grateful for the response, adding that many went to the Red Cross House in Penang Lane to hand in their donations.

He said: “This show of solidarity and support will translate into much-needed assistance for communities affected by the floods, helping them through the immediate relief efforts and towards recovery.

“We will honour the public trust by ensuring the contributions are managed transparently and efficiently, ensuring maximum impact.”

SRC has also committed an additional $170,000 in humanitarian aid, on top of its initial $50,000 contribution.

Of this, $80,000 will be for emergency food supplies to be distributed to some 2,500 households.

The other $90,000 will be for access to safe potable water, including water filters and purification powders.

Flash floods swept through parts of Tibet and Nepal on Aug 26, washing away entire villages.

The death toll as at Sept 3 is over 1,200, with more than 4,200 still missing. They include nine Singaporeans, who have been identified as Rengarajan Prabu, Shalinny Deavy Elan Sozan, Subramaniam Diraviam, Rajesvaran Ayyavoo, Estee Loeh, Ghosh Aditi, Ng Kit Kuen, Shubakshi Rawla and Sumit Rawla.

SRC’s fund-raising efforts started on Aug 28 and raised over $1 million within three days.

The Singapore Government contributed US$100,000 (S$127,000) to the campaign, and has sent a team from the Singapore Police Force to assist Nepal with disaster victim identification.

Both civilian and Singapore Armed Forces supplies will also be sent to Nepal.

As at Sept 2, the Nepal Red Cross has dispatched 1,520 blankets, 715 mattresses, 1,418 tarpaulins, 392 hygiene kits, 760 dignity kits, 365 mosquito nets and 80 emergency toilets across affected areas.

The response has included the distribution of bottled water, ready-to-eat food and essential relief items, as well as meals for 750 displaced people in the municipality of Nuwakot.

SRC’s donation campaign ends on Nov 30.

The public can donate via:

Credit card: via Giving.sg, DeeDa and Give.Asia

PayNow: Key in UEN: S86CC0370ERF1 and input “Nepal Flash Floods (your NRIC, FIN or UEN)” under the bill reference.

Cheque: Payable to Singapore Red Cross Society, with “Nepal Flash Floods” indicated on the back. Also include your name and postal address on the back, and mail it to Red Cross House.

In person: Donations can be made at Red Cross House at 15 Penang Lane during office hours.

Raise funds: Register as a third-party fund-raiser with SRC or set up a campaign on Giving.sg

Individual and corporate donors are eligible for a 100 per cent tax deduction for donations made towards this fund-raising appeal under the Overseas Humanitarian Assistance Tax Deduction Scheme.