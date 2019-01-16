Over 200 fell prey to online ticket sale scams in 2018

SINGAPORE - More than 200 reports of e-commerce scams involving concert and event ticket sales were received by the police last year.

Police revealed the figures in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jan 16), warning concertgoers of such scams with upcoming events.

In last year's cases, victims either did not receive the tickets or received invalid tickets after payments were made.

Upcoming concerts for the year include those by popular Korean boy band BTS, British singer Ed Sheeran, and American singers Josh Groban and John Mayer.

BTS will be performing this Saturday at the National Stadium. The Straits Times reported last October that the tickets priced between $88 and $348 were sold out within four hours.

Sheeran is due to perform on April 26 at the same venue, with tickets between $68 and $98.

The same month, Mayer's debut concert will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Pre-sales for the April 1 show, priced from $108 to $248, started on Tuesday while public sales will start on Thursday.

You Raise Me Up singer Groban performs next month. His Feb 25 concert at The Star Theatre has tickets between $108 and $328.

Police advised members of the public to avoid buying tickets at prices that seem too cheap, or making payments or deposits in advance.

"Try to use shopping platforms and arrangements that release your payment to the seller only upon receiving the item," the police said in its post.

Customers should purchase only from authorised sellers, it added.

On Sunday, ST reported that a scam site was phishing for personal details by impersonating national carrier Singapore Airlines and offering free plane tickets.

Apart from SIA, it was reported last Saturday that scammers were impersonating the Singapore Police Force with a fake website to phish for personal details.

Those who wish to report scams should contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

More information on scams can be found at 1800-722-6688 or www.scamalert.sg.