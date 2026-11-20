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Over 11 years’ jail, 12 strokes of cane for man who raped stepdaughter

A social worker lodged a police report after learning from the victim what her stepfather had done to her.

SINGAPORE – A teenage girl who was raped by her stepfather when she was 17 years old told her mother about the assault only a year later after she ran away from home.

But the mother did not report the matter to the police.

Instead it was a social worker who lodged a police report after learning from the victim what her stepfather had done to her.

On Nov 20, the 42-year-old man was sentenced to 11 years and nine months in jail and 12 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to a charge of rape committed against the victim in 2022.

A second charge of sexual assault by penetration was considered during sentencing.

The man cannot be named due to a gag order that prevents the victim, who is now 21 years old, from being identified.

Prosecutors told the court that the victim’s grandaunt looked after her from the time she was three or four years old until she was 16.

In 2021, after her grandaunt died, she moved into a one-bedroom flat to live with her mother, her stepfather and her step-siblings.

In October or November the following year , the man tried to kiss the girl’s mouth and neck when she entered the bedroom to take her infant stepsister for a bath.

He sexually violated her as she struggled and tried to push him away. Then he raped her after telling her to lie on a mattress.

After the assault, the victim cried as she washed up in the toilet.

She did not have courage at the time to tell her mother about what happened, and did not lodge a police report because she did not want her step-siblings to lose their father on whom they were financially dependent.

After she ran away from home in October 2023, she stayed with her neighbours and friends, one of whom sought help from a social worker to find proper accommodation for her.

The social worker lodged a police report after the victim revealed that she had been sexually assaulted.

The man was arrested on March 11, 2024. He was remanded in custody after he was charged on Sept 18, 2025.