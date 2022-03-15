Over 1,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized from truck in Tuas

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old Malaysian driver was arrested last Saturday (March 12) after 1,020 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in his truck.

The total duty and goods and services tax evaded amounted to about $87,100 and $6,930 respectively, Singapore Customs said on Tuesday (March 15).

The man was arrested during an operation in the wee hours of last Saturday in the vicinity of Tuas South Walk.

Singapore Customs officers spotted a Malaysia-registered prime mover attached with a trailer and a Singapore-registered truck parked back to back along the road.

They found 1,020 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the truck, which had been retrieved from a modified compartment in the floorboard of the trailer.

The cigarettes and two vehicles were seized, and court proceedings against the man are ongoing.

Singapore Customs warns that buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing and dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences.