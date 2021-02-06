Orchard Towers murder: Man pleads guilty to reduced charge

A 23-year-old man linked to the 2019 Orchard Towers murder was convicted in court yesterday.

Tan Hong Sheng was one of seven people initially charged with Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass' murder on July 2 that year.

He is the sixth person to be dealt with in the district court.

The last person, Tan Sen Yang, 29, still faces a murder charge and will be dealt with in the High Court. The other six had their murder charges reduced to less serious ones such as assault.

Yesterday, Tan Hong Sheng pleaded guilty to being in the company of Tan Sen Yang, who had a kerambit knife in his possession at Orchard Towers on the day Mr Satheesh, 31, was killed.

Tan Hong Sheng's lawyers, Mr Josephus Tan and Mr Cory Wong from Invictus Law Corporation, stressed that their client did not participate in the attack and instead tried to stop it.

He also admitted to two unrelated rioting charges yesterday and will be sentenced on March 5.

The court heard that his group was at the Naughty Girl Club on the second floor of Orchard Towers when a dispute later broke out at the entrance.

Tan Hong Sheng was walking out of Orchard Towers when Mr Satheesh confronted a member of his group.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Ang Feng Qian, Dora Tay and Benedict Teong stated in court documents: "During this time, the accused had noticed that (Tan Sen Yang) had the kerambit knife in his right hand when he went towards Satheesh and started punching him with the said knife in his right hand.

"During this assault, (Tan Sen Yang) injured Satheesh fatally when he used the kerambit knife to inflict multiple injures to Satheesh's head and neck area."

Mr Satheesh later collapsed and was pronounced dead at Tan Tock Seng Hospital at around 7.30am that day.

Yesterday, the prosecutors urged the court to sentence Tan Hong Sheng to at least five years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane, stressing that he had committed earlier acts of rioting.

The court heard that he was on bail for one of them when he went to Orchard Towers on the day Mr Satheesh was killed.

Four of the offenders linked to the Orchard Towers tragedy had been sentenced to jail earlier following their convictions. They are: Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 24, Joel Tan Yun Sheng, Ang Da Yuan and Loo Boon Chong. All three men are 27 years old. Mr Chan Jia Xing, also 27, was given a conditional warning for consorting with a person carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.

