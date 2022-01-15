Open verdict on skeleton found under bridge

The identity of a human skeleton found under a bridge in Kallang Bahru more than a year ago remains a mystery, even after DNA matching efforts and cross-referencing 18 unsolved missing-person cases.

In his findings released on Tuesday, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda returned an open verdict, which means that the precise cause of death could not be established.

The dead person's identity remains unknown, but an autopsy revealed he was a man in his 30s to 60s of Asian descent, who died at least six months to a year before his remains were found on Nov 9, 2020.

The police did not find evidence of blunt force injuries suggesting foul play or that the dead person was a victim of any crime.

The court heard that the skeleton was discovered by a worker who was erecting scaffolding under the bridge. He spotted a skull and informed the Land Transport Authority, with the police then alerted. When the officers arrived, they found more skeletonised remains, predominantly from the upper half of a body. DNA samples from the bones did not match any in the authorities' database.

A T-shirt, a set of underwear and three clumps of hair found in the vicinity were sent to the Health Sciences Authority but no readable DNA could be found.

Other items found included a suitcase, which contained a pair of jeans, a set of underwear, a belt and a single sock. DNA on these clothes did not match the dead person's.

Pieces of paper with phone numbers were also found but, when the police called those numbers, the people who answered were unable to provide any information relevant to the investigations.

A forensic pathologist found that the remains were "totally skeletonised" with no remnant organs, flesh or hair.

The bones showed brown discolouration, with a few maggots within the skull.

During investigations, a man identified in court papers as Mr LBP came forward as he suspected the remains belonged to his brother who had been reported missing on Aug 19, 1986.

The bridge was one of the places Mr LBP and his brother used to go to and it was within walking distance of their old home.

Mr LBP's DNA sample did not match the dead person's.

Of the 18 unsolved missing-person reports dating from June 2019 to June 2020 that the police went through, only four fitted the general profile of the dead person.

The four cases, however, were eventually eliminated by the police for various reasons.

One possibility, Mr NHS, was last seen by his family on July 1, 2009, when he told them that he was going to Thailand for two weeks. The police ruled him out after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Mr NHS had not returned to Singapore from Thailand during the time the remains were found.