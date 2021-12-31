OnlyFans user accused of transmitting obscene materials on platform

OnlyFans user Titus Low Kaide, whose sexually explicit images had been found on the online content platform, appeared in a district court yesterday after he allegedly continued to access his account despite the authorities warning him not to do so.

The Singaporean, who is known for his raunchy videos on OnlyFans, was charged with two counts of transmitting obscene materials by electronic means. He was also handed a charge under the Criminal Procedure Code as he had allegedly failed to comply with a police order not to access his OnlyFans account.

OnlyFans is a site where members can share adult content.

Low, 22, is believed to be the platform's first content creator in Singapore to be prosecuted for transmitting obscene materials on it.

According to court documents, he is said to have uploaded multiple obscene materials - 32 photographs and 29 videos - on one of his OnlyFans accounts between April and October this year.

The police later told him to stop accessing the account but he allegedly failed to comply with the order in October.

He is also accused of uploading more obscene materials - three photographs and five videos - onto his other OnlyFans account that month.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said they received a report on Sept 4 alleging that Low had transmitted images and videos of his private parts using his OnlyFans account.

On Oct 11, the police seized the account and served him an order under the Criminal Procedure Code. As part of the order, he was told not to access the account.

Low later regained access to the account and is said to have continued to electronically transmit more obscene materials using it and a secondary account.

On Nov 1, he was served with a fresh order under the Criminal Procedure Code not to access both OnlyFans accounts.

The police said they are conducting further investigations into possible fresh offences, including a further breach of the order served last month.

Low's bail was set at $5,000 yesterday and his case has been adjourned to Jan 20 next year.

For each count of transmitting obscene materials by electronic means, an offender can be jailed for up to three months and fined.

And for the offence under the Criminal Procedure Code, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $5,000.