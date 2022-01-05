Online trading platform Samtrade FX under probe; 3 men arrested

Samtrade FX, an overseas online trading platform, is being investigated for suspected irregular trading activities carried out over its system.

Three men, aged between 31 and 36 years, were arrested on Dec 28 and 29 in connection with a joint investigation, which started on Dec 28, said the Singapore Police Force and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday.

Samtrade FX Limited, which runs the trading platform, and its related entities are not licensed by MAS and have been on its Investor Alert List since July last year.

The potential offences that Samtrade FX and its related entities are being probed for fall under local securities laws, which prohibit any person from carrying on a business in any regulated activity without a capital markets services licence.

In a joint statement, the police and MAS advised the public to exercise caution when dealing with financial products and services and to deal only with people regulated by MAS.

Members of the public can verify if an entity has a valid licence by checking MAS' Financial Institutions Directory. They can also check MAS' Investor Alert List, which is a list of unregulated persons and entities who, based on information received by MAS, may have been wrongly perceived as being licensed or authorised by MAS.

If anyone chooses to deal with unregulated entities or people, they will forgo the protection of MAS' regulations.

Before committing to an investment, members of the public should always ask as many questions as needed to fully understand the investment opportunity. They should also check the company, its owners, directors and management members to assess if the investment opportunity is genuine.