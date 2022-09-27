Oil theft conspiracy: Shell employee jailed

An employee of oil giant Shell took part in a conspiracy with his colleagues to misappropriate from the firm gas oil worth US$1,558,400 - S$2,078,692 according to court documents - between Dec 31, 2017 and Jan 7, 2018.

As a reward, Quek Rong Hong received an envelope containing $20,000 and US$20,000.

Quek, 38, was sentenced to a year and four months' jail on Monday. He had pleaded guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust involving 1,593.2 metric tonnes of gas oil valued at about US$956,389. Two other charges were considered in sentencing.

One of the masterminds of the heist, Juandi Pungot, then 45, was jailed for 29 years in March for siphoning nearly $128 million worth of gas oil.

The first key player to be dealt with in court for his role in the conspiracy, he had been given one of the longest prison terms for a commercial crime.

The cases involving several other people are still pending. They include Koh Choon Wei, 40, Muzaffar Ali Khan Muhamad Akram, 41, and Tiah Kok Hwee, 45.

In December 2017, Juandi recruited Quek into the conspiracy to misappropriate gas oil from Shell Pulau Bukom. Juandi gave him his monetary reward in an envelope. The court heard that Muzaffar called Quek on Jan 7, 2018 and told him that an illegal loading would be taking place.

The gas oil was then misappropriated. On Aug 1, 2017, a Shell representative made a police report and Quek was arrested in January 2018.