OCBC phishing scams: Suspect accused of other unrelated offences

A man charged in court yesterday over his alleged role in OCBC Bank phishing scams is also accused of other unrelated offences, including criminal intimidation.

Mark Teo Sin Yan, 31, was charged with entering into an arrangement to help an unknown person retain the benefits of criminal conduct between November and December last year.

Teo faces another eight charges for his other alleged offences.

He is accused of allowing the unknown person to use a UOB account belonging to a company called Royals Beaute to transfer and withdraw the benefits of criminal activities.

In an earlier statement, the police said that officers received a report from a victim of the OCBC phishing scams on Dec 26 last year.

The police added that the victim had realised there were unauthorised transactions made from his bank account, resulting in a loss of more than $100,000.

They said: "Preliminary investigations revealed that a sum of more than $18,000 of the victim's money was transferred to a UOB corporate bank account. (A man) had allegedly used his CorpPass credentials to open a corporate account for a locally incorporated company in November 2021.

"The man then relinquished the bank account to an unknown person, allegedly for monetary benefits."

The bank account was then used to facilitate several high-value transactions last December, resulting in transactions involving more than $4 million passing through it, said the police.

They did not state if Teo's case is linked to the one involving Leong Jun Xian, 21, who was earlier dealt with in court over his role in the OCBC Bank phishing scams involving about $12.8 million.

In unrelated cases, Teo is accused of other offences including cheating, criminal intimidation and driving without a licence.

Among other things, he was in a taxi at a carpark in Hougang Avenue 4 when he allegedly committed intimidation on May 27 last year. He is accused of placing his right arm over a man's neck while holding a sharp object to the latter's chest.

Court documents did not disclose if the man was a taxi driver or a fellow passenger.

Teo's pre-trial conference will take place tomorrow.

Earlier this month, Leong was ordered to undergo reformative training for at least a year.

Those given such training will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.