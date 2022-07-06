OCBC phishing scams: Man faces reformative training

The first man who had admitted to his role in the OCBC Bank phishing scams involving about $12.8 million was yesterday ordered to undergo reformative training for at least a year.

This means that Leong Jun Xian, 21, who was involved in money-laundering activities, will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

Addressing him directly before sentencing, District Judge Kessler Soh told Leong he was still young but his offences were serious and deterrence was necessary.

Leong had pleaded guilty on April 20 to a charge under the Organised Crime Act and two counts each of dealing with the benefits of criminal conduct and rioting.

In earlier proceedings, the court heard that Leong had been assessed to be unsuitable to be given probation for his offences. It was, instead, recommended that he undergo reformative training.

Leong and six others were charged in February over their alleged involvement in the scams. The cases of the others are pending.

They include Brayden Cheng Ming Yan, 19, Jovan Soh Jun Yan, 20, Muhammad Khairuddin Eskandariah, 20, and Lim Kai Ze, 21.

Two others cannot be named as they were below 18 when they allegedly committed some offences.

Between Dec 8 last year and Jan 19, the police received 768 reports from OCBC account holders who had fallen prey to phishing scams.

The victims reported that their bank accounts had been compromised and funds were transferred out without authorisation.

Court documents showed that Leong and other young people - including Cheng, Soh, Khairuddin and Lim - had worked together to provide money laundering services to unknown people believed to be linked to overseas syndicates.

Leong and the others allegedly sourced for and provided control of bank accounts to these unknown people. Some of these bank accounts were later used to receive funds from OCBC customers who fell prey to the scams.

Leong had also admitted in April that he was a secret society member who was involved in two rioting incidents - one at Oriental Plaza mall in New Bridge Road on Nov 20, 2020, and the other at the void deck of Block 422 Bedok North Road on Jan 10 last year.