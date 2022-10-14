NUS student who rode e-scooter on road given 12 months' probation

SINGAPORE - An undergraduate who rode an e-scooter on the road with a female pillion was given 12 months' supervised probation on Friday.

Chuang Fu Yuan, 25, who was studying at the National University of Singapore (NUS), had pleaded guilty to a charge under the Road Traffic Act for riding a personal mobility device on the road.

He was initially also charged with causing grievous hurt by rash act, after the pillion was flung off and suffered injuries to her head and lungs.

But District Judge Tan Jen Tse acquitted him of the charge on Friday after an application by the prosecution to withdraw it.

On Feb 27, 2019, Chuang had a party with other undergraduates at Sheares Hall residential hall in NUS where they drank vodka and beer.

At around 11pm, some of them decided to return to their dormitory rooms.

But as it was quite a distance away, they decided to ride e-scooters, which were available to students as part of a collaboration between GrabWheels and the university at the time.

Ms Dai Yi Ting, then 20, rode pillion with Chuang.

Chuang was riding down a slope towards a roundabout near Yusof Ishak House when both him and Ms Dai were suddenly flung off.

Ms Dai became unconscious and Chuang was seriously injured.

An NUS staff member lodged a police report on the incident on March 7, 2019.

NUS suspended the trial with GrabWheels for a week in March 2019 following reports of accidents involving injuries.

Grab subsequently suspended its e-scooter service islandwide in November that year.