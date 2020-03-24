Jail for ex-NUS student who took more than 30 upskirt videos of women

SINGAPORE - A former third-year National University of Singapore (NUS) student has been jailed for eight weeks after taking 31 upskirt videos of multiple women at places including the campus and at Haw Par Villa MRT station, a district court heard on Tuesday (March 24).

Singaporean Luah Chao Zhi, 23, a business administration student at the time, pleaded guilty to two counts of insulting a woman's modesty between April and August last year.

NUS said on Tuesday that its board of discipline met in January and decided to "terminate the student's candidature as his conduct was found to be in severe breach" of the university's code of conduct. Luah was expelled later that month.

The university's spokesman added: "NUS takes a strong stand against any form of sexual misconduct. We are also providing comprehensive support for victims, as well as training for all staff and students to build a culture of respect and consent."

Deputy Public Prosecutor Magdalene Huang said a 21-year-old NUS student was taking an escalator at Haw Par Villa MRT station at around 9.40am on Aug 23 last year when she spotted Luah behaving suspiciously behind a woman.

The DPP added: "The complainant then noticed the accused fidgeting with his mobile phone in his hand before placing it into his pocket."

The student suspected that Luah had snapped upskirt photographs of the woman and decided to keep an eye on him.

Luah was then seen walking towards a second escalator before retrieving a clear plastic folder from his backpack.

DPP Huang told District Judge Seah Chi-Ling: "While on the escalator, the accused stood behind the victim again. The complainant saw the accused place his folder below the victim's dress.

"Upon seeing this, the complainant deliberately walked up the escalator behind the accused in loud manner to warn the accused of her approach. Upon hearing the complainant approaching him from behind, the accused removed his folder from beneath the victim's dress."

Related Story More charges slapped on NUS student for taking upskirt videos, women showering on campus

Related Story Man who offered to pay girls for their upskirt videos on Carousell pleads guilty to insulting modesty of women

The complainant and Luah then boarded a bus before alighting near NUS.

The woman told her faculty's dean about what she had seen and alerted the police that evening.

Officers raided Luah's home five days later and seized his mobile phone and laptop computer, among other items.

Upskirt videos of multiple women taken between April and August that year were found on the devices.

Luah could have been jailed for up to a year and fined for each count of insulting a woman's modesty.