NUS student allegedly exposed himself in library

A National University of Singapore (NUS) student allegedly exposed his private parts and sexually stimulated himself in front of a woman at the university's science library on April 10.

Singaporean Xiong Jiawei, 27, was then charged in court with one count of insulting the woman's modesty. A pre-trial conference for his case will take place next Tuesday.

The woman cannot be named due to a gag order.

In a statement yesterday, NUS said that a board of discipline was convened in June to look into the matter.

Disciplinary sanctions, including suspension of candidature for two semesters, mandatory assessment by a psychiatrist, as well as mandatory counselling, were then imposed on Xiong.

He must also be certified medically fit before being allowed to resume his studies after the suspension, the statement added.

An NUS spokesman said: "The university takes a serious view of any misconduct by our students. We conducted an internal investigation into the incident and offered pastoral care to the affected students.

"The disciplinary sanctions meted out by the board of discipline form part of the student's formal educational record at the university. Security measures are also in place to safeguard the well-being of our students on our campuses."

Offenders convicted of insulting a woman's modesty can be jailed for up to a year and fined.