No police reports lodged in Singapore against Australian paedophile who was based here

SINGAPORE - Australian paedophile Boris Kunsevitsky was not investigated by authorities here for sexually abusing five minors in Singapore as no police reports were made, the police said on Friday evening (May 24).

Kunsevitsky, 53, had earlier this week admitted to preying on 44 children, including five in Singapore.

He was based here from the early 2000s before his arrest by the Australian police in September 2017.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Police Force also said they were not informed prior to Kunsevitsky's arrest that he was a wanted man and was involved in crimes.

"We have been in contact with the Australian authorities for more details on the cases that allegedly involved victims in Singapore. We are working closely with the Australian authorities on this matter," said the police.

Most of Kunsevitsky's victims lived in the Philippines, with two living in Indonesia and Australia.

All were aged 17 and below at the time of the offences. Kunsevitsky was said to have abused the five children here over three occasions.

He had pleaded guilty in a Melbourne court to 59 counts of child sexual abuse and child pornography.

Court documents showed that he had sex with children, and even induced his victims to have sex with other children, documenting such acts in videos and photographs.

He had also downloaded child pornography and was found with more than 35,000 images and 4,000 videos of child pornography, when he was arrested.

Kunsevitsky is currently in remand in Australia, and his sentencing will be held at a later date.