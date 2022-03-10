No law or treaty bars execution of people with IQ under 70: Apex court

No domestic law or international treaty explicitly prohibits the execution of people who have an IQ of less than 70, the Court of Appeal said in written grounds yesterday.

The court issued two sets of detailed grounds this week to explain why it dismissed two last-ditch attempts last month by a pair of drug traffickers to stop their scheduled executions.

In the later bid, lawyer Charles Yeo, who acted for Singaporean Roslan Bakar, 51, and Malaysian Pausi Jefridin, 37, had argued that it was unlawful to execute people who have an IQ of less than 70.

Mr Yeo contended that Roslan has an IQ of 74, while Pausi's is 67.

The apex court said: "We rejected that argument primarily on the basis that both appellants had been found by the courts to have no abnormality of mind that impaired their responsibility for the offences they had committed."

The court stressed that the issue of their mental states had been dealt with in great detail in previous court proceedings, and that evidence from psychiatrists and psychologists had been considered.

It reiterated that Roslan was the central figure in the drug deal, while Pausi could bring the drugs in from Malaysia to Singapore and deliver them with no difficulty.

The court said it appeared that the men were trying to focus their argument on IQ because there was no new material that could cast doubts on court findings regarding their mental capacity.

In any case, said the court, Mr Yeo's argument would apply only to Pausi and not to Roslan.

The court said Mr Yeo was aware that there is no domestic law which prohibits the execution of persons with an IQ of less than 70.

Mr Yeo referred to Article 15 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and to two UN resolutions passed on the rights of mentally disabled people.

But the court said: "Neither Article 15 of the CRPD or any other material relied on by the appellants expressly prohibits the execution of persons who have IQs of less than 70."

Roslan and Pausi were convicted in 2010 of trafficking not less than 96.07g of heroin and sentenced to death.

In 2017, the High Court found that neither of them suffered from an abnormality of the mind that would qualify them to be spared the death penalty. This was upheld by the Court of Appeal in 2018.

Two days before their scheduled execution on Feb 16, Mr Yeo applied to the Court of Appeal to review its 2018 decision. This was dismissed on Feb 15.

Mr Yeo then applied to start judicial review proceedings to declare the death sentences unconstitutional. This was dismissed on Feb 16.

Both men have filed a fresh application and their executions have been paused.