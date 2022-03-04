From the backbench

MR LEON PERERA (ALJUNIED GRC)

More insight sought on caning of inmates

Mr Leon Perera called for a study into the reform of the judicial system to provide more oversight of the caning of inmates in prison.

While he accepted that there is a need for the caning to ward off dangerous behaviours, he said there is too little independent oversight. "The process starts and ends with the Singapore Prison Service which investigates, presses charges and recommends punishment."

He also asked if inmates are required to thank prison staff after they are caned. Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam replied that there is no such practice.

MR DERRICK GOH (NEE SOON GRC)

Scams can derail push for digital economy

Mr Derrick Goh expressed his concern that the $633.3 million lost to scams last year is more than the $500 million spent on the Jobs and Business Support Package or the $560 million Household Support Package mentioned in this year's Budget.

"If scams are not curbed swiftly and resolutely, coupled with the looming trend of more complex cyber crimes, our national efforts towards creating a safer digital economy may be derailed," he said.

The police must be better resourced to maintain its effectiveness, he added. "Beyond an increase in manpower, we also need to equip investigators with the right cyber and commercial crime expertise."

MR XIE YAO QUAN (JURONG GRC)

Shift to outcome-based private security

To improve job conditions for security officers, Mr Xie Yao Quan called for the Ministry of Home Affairs to do more to shift the bias in private security service from headcount-based to outcome-based contracting.

This means framing contracts by the desired service quality and outcomes, rather than just how many security staff should be supplied.

The mindset persists that "warm bodies" must do tasks that technology can handle today, he said. "This is a big reason why the sector continues to face an estimated shortfall of 10,000 to 15,000 officers. Existing officers have to put in longer hours to plug the gap."

MR MURALI PILLAI (BUKIT BATOK)

Whistle-blowing rules can curb crime

To enable early detection of white-collar crime, Mr Murali Pillai suggested implementing whistle-blowing legislation that protects informants from recrimination and rewards them if the intelligence leads to successful prosecution.

He said the "real underbelly" of crime can be exposed only through insiders, who are not likely to volunteer information unless their interests are protected. Such legislation is present in financial centres such as the United States and United Kingdom, he added.

Wong Shiying