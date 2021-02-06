Nine Britons, one PR charged over unlawful gathering on boat

Nine Britons and a Singapore permanent resident (PR) appeared in a district court yesterday after they allegedly took part in an unlawful gathering on a pleasure craft in breach of Covid-19 rules on Dec 26 last year.

They were each charged with an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

The nine Britons are: Annabelle Morgan Duke, 26; Philip Edward Knatchbull Holmes, 27; Amy Grace Ropner, 28; Mark Alexander Bellamy, 29; Amy Georgina Hunt, 30; Thomas Cuthbert Williams-Jones, 30; Oliver Francis William Campbell, 31; Benjamin David Waters, 32; and Amy Alexandra Stewart, 32.

The sole PR is Mark Lau San Mao, 30.

The court heard yesterday that Lau and Ropner intend to plead guilty to their charges on March 1.

The cases involving the remaining eight people have been adjourned to Feb 26.

All 10 are accused of committing the offence two days before Singapore entered its third phase of reopening on Dec 28 last year, which allows up to eight people for social gatherings.

At the time of the incident, gatherings were limited to a maximum of five people.

Pictures and videos of the Boxing Day gathering on the pleasure craft named Advant near Lazarus Island were earlier posted on social media.

They showed a group of merrymakers dancing without masks.

In a statement on Jan 23, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said Advant's licence would be suspended for 30 days.

It added: "MPA reminds all pleasure craft owners and operators to adhere strictly to the safe management plan they have submitted for their business operations, and play their part to keep the Covid-19 situation under control in Singapore.

"MPA takes a very serious view of any breach of safe management measures and will not hesitate to take the parties involved to task."

First-time offenders who breach laws under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act may face a fine of up to $10,000, up to six months' jail, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, sentenced to a maximum of a year in jail, or both.