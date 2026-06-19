New SCDF Marine Division HQ opens to advance coordination, air and sea drone capabilities

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SINGAPORE – The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is currently trialling an unmanned vessel, with plans to deploy it in future operations.

Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong said that, if successful, SCDF would be one of the first emergency response organisations in the world to use such vessels, which are equipped with autonomous navigation and unmanned firefighting capabilities.

He was speaking on June 19 at the official opening of the new SCDF Marine Division Headquarters on Pulau Brani.

The event featured a parade, plaque unveiling and water curtain demonstration by an SCDF vessel.

Development of the new headquarters was announced in 2024, and comes as Singapore prepares for a new megaport that will be built in Tuas by 2040.

The official opening of the new SCDF Marine Division Headquarters featured a parade, plaque unveiling and water curtain demonstration by an SCDF vessel. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Tong said the new facility will advance SCDF’s drone capabilities and reflects its commitment to innovation in emergency response.

He said: “SCDF officers can remotely pilot the unmanned surface vessel (USV) and transmit real-time information to both deployed vessels and the Integrated Command Centre.

“This enables better situational awareness and far more agile responses during high-risk incidents.”

During a tour of the new facility, Tong tried his hand at some of the USV’s controls.

An unmanned surface vessel at the new SCDF Marine Division Headquarters. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

At present, SCDF uses several other robots and drones for operations. These include aerial drones that provide a bird’s-eye view of incident sites and a remotely operated underwater vehicle for search-and-rescue operations.

Tong said that as the world’s busiest transshipment and bunkering hub, Singapore’s waters require skilled officers, advanced vessels and strong partnerships to remain protected.

He cited the fatal World Legacy cruise fire in February, in which a crew member died. The incident involved some 300 passengers and 400 crew members, who had to be evacuated as SCDF worked to put out the fire.

“The swift and coordinated response by SCDF Marine Division officers, working closely with related agencies, was itself a testament to their professionalism and their readiness,” said Tong.

A Skyranger drone aboard a heavy fire vessel at the new SCDF Marine Division Headquarters. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

SCDF took over marine firefighting from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in 2012, starting with just two vessels. Since then, it has expanded its fleet to seven, with plans to add another three.

The new Marine Division Headquarters will help ensure SCDF is well positioned for the challenges ahead, said Tong.

It houses the new Integrated Command Centre, which will be used to coordinate management of major maritime incidents.

Representatives from other agencies, including MPA, the Police Coast Guard and the Republic of Singapore Navy, can be deployed to the centre to support joint planning and coordination.

The new Integrated Command Centre, which will be used to coordinate the management of major maritime incidents. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

The new headquarters also houses training facilities, such as a height rescue platform and a confined-space tunnel.

Emergency preparedness programmes for the maritime community will also be held at the location, in dedicated lecture rooms shared with the adjoining Brani Marine Fire Station.

The new headquarters houses training facilities, including a height rescue platform. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Senior Assistant Commissioner Ryan Ong, commander of SCDF’s Marine Division, said the new headquarters brings together operations, marine training and community engagement.

“This new Marine Headquarters marks a significant milestone in our capability building,” he said.

“This trailblazing capability will enable SCDF to always be prepared to continue safeguarding Singapore’s waters.”