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New police Cyber Command to target scammers, cybercriminals, before they reach victims in S’pore

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Justin Wong (left), commander of Cyber Command, and Commissioner of Police How Kwang Hwee unveiling a plaque at the Cyber Command inauguration ceremony at the Police Cantonment Complex on July 3.

SINGAPORE – Even before scammers can send messages with links to fake websites, two out of three such websites are already being taken down.

By identifying hundreds of these websites daily, the police aim to stop scams before they can even reach potential victims here.

But scammers and cybercriminals have continued to evolve, ramping up their schemes using new technologies such as artificial intelligence.

To stay ahead, the police set up the new Cyber Command on July 3, bringing together all their anti-scam and cybercrime capabilities under one roof.

A key initiative by the unit is the National Scams List, which includes the identities, bank accounts, phone lines and online accounts linked to scammers that the police share with banks.

This has helped pre-empt scams, preventing victims from being cheated.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Justin Wong, commander of Cyber Command, said that for every tainted bank account the police shared with the banks during a limited trial, the police were able to identify at least one more that might be related to scams.

He said: “As a result, the banks were able to take down the bank account before it could be used to scam more victims.”

Wong added that the new unit is not a typical one, but will take the fight to the syndicates by working with overseas partners and other stakeholders such as banks to identify cybercriminals.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming first announced the setting up of the command at the Anti-Scam Conference 2026 in May.

He said then that it would be a front-line unit with about 200 officers, and that this would eventually double to more than 400 officers.

The Digital Disruption Centre will also fall under the command.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Gregory Kang, the deputy commander of Cyber Command, said the centre will look for and remove online threats.

In addition to scams, ransomware and malware attacks, the centre will also be on the lookout for content that is racially or religiously charged, he added.

Kang said that with cryptocurrency being increasingly exploited by cybercriminals and scammers, the command will allow the police to grow their team of cryptocurrency-tracing specialists.

He said: “We are seeing an increase in the proportion of scam losses being laundered through cryptocurrency instead of fiat transactions, and this is of concern to us.

“We are all aware that the cryptocurrency space is actually quite a fast developing one... That’s another key area of focus (for the new unit).”

The command will also establish a Cyber Operations Centre that will act as the centre of its operations, running around the clock to fight scams and cybercriminals.

The existing Anti-Scam Centre will sit within the Cyber Operations Centre.

Scams started to become a major concern around 2019, when Singapore saw around 9,500 cases reported and victims lose more than $170 million.

That year, the police set up the Anti-Scam Centre to handle scam-related investigations. It was able to claw back more than $21.2 million within its first year.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, many people became isolated and fell prey to scammers, causing a surge in scams.

In 2021, there were more than 23,000 cases reported and $632 million lost.

The police set up the Anti-Scam Division that year, consolidating all scam-fighting resources under the Commercial Affairs Department.

In 2022, the police set up the Anti-Scam Command, bringing together all scam-fighting units across the Singapore Police Force.

But the scam scourge persisted, with all-time highs of more than 51,000 cases and $1.1 billion in losses reported in 2024.

Despite a dip in 2025, scams continue to be a significant concern, having cost victims more than $4 billion since 2019.

As at June 2026, there have been more than 13,900 scam cases reported, with victims losing over $275.2 million.