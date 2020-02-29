New means test makes it simpler to apply for criminal legal aid

Better access to criminal legal aid is on the cards for the needy, with the upcoming adoption of a simplified system to assess applicants.

Those needing such aid will no longer need to provide proof of income, assets and expenditure in certain specific categories, under a new means test that will be implemented in the coming year for the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme.

This makes it less onerous for applicants, and brings the means test in line with the one used by the Law Ministry's Legal Aid Bureau, which dispenses civil legal aid to the needy.

Speaking during the debate on the Law Ministry's budget yesterday, Senior Minister of State for Law Edwin Tong said these changes will make it simpler for people to apply for aid, but does not make it easier or harder for them to qualify and will maintain the rigour of the means test.

The Law Society Pro Bono Services, which runs the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, sees about 2,400 applications every year, and more than half receive full legal representation.

Mr Tong also highlighted other initiatives like a revamped online portal for civil legal aid applicants.

When it is completed, applicants will no longer need to appear in person to complete the means test and statement taking.

However, said Mr Tong, access to justice goes beyond legal aid and pro bono legal services. "It is equally important that we see access to justice as understanding the problems in daily life, understanding at what stage there should be legal, and perhaps also social, intervention."

To this end, the Law Ministry will continue to strengthen the various legal frameworks, he said, and has accepted the recommendations of a committee to strengthen the Family Justice System.

The Committee to Review and Enhance Reforms in the Family Justice System was tasked to design an ecosystem which will provide not just legal but also other kinds of support for families navigating the legal system.

The Government announced on Monday that it has accepted the committee's wide-ranging recommendations.

Meanwhile, to improve access to justice, the Law Ministry will also establish a new Protection from Harassment Court to deal with harassment cases quickly and more effectively, with cases heard by specially trained judges.

"These changes are intended to minimise anxiety and stress, while ensuring that victims of harassment can obtain effective remedies," said Mr Tong.