New job ruse lures victims with fake Halloween Horror Nights tickets

Using fake Halloween Horror Nights tickets as bait, scammers are luring people into a job con which involves victims supposedly earning commission by booking hotel rooms.

Victims are told that the hotel booking platform, sunshine.co.uk, is run by a British company that has partnered the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to expand its presence here.

STB, in response to queries from The Sunday Times, said it does not have any promotions or offers with the platform and that it takes a serious view of the incident.

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) said it has lodged a police report concerning the fake tickets.

Halloween Horror Nights is held yearly at Universal Studios Singapore, which is one of the attractions in the resort.

RWS added: "We remind consumers to be vigilant against such offers and against divulging personal information to unknown persons."

It reminded customers to always buy tickets directly from its website, at the resort or through reputable travel agents.

Victims of this new job scam are first contacted on the Telegram messaging app by scammers who ask for their phone numbers in exchange for free tickets to Universal Studios Singapore.

These details are passed on to another scammer, who e-mails them the fake tickets before introducing themselves as marketers from sunshine.co.uk

Victims are then told that hotels engage marketers such as themselves to increase their occupancy rate, which would boost the popularity of the hotel. The scammer invites the victim to become a part-time marketer and earn cash by creating an account on a site which they claim is affiliated with the sunshine.co.uk booking platform.

The Sunday Times contacted sunshine.co.uk but it did not respond by press time.

To find out more about the scam, The Sunday Times replied to a scammer's message via Telegram, then created an account on the website and was told to click on a button to "book" the hotels.

For each hotel booked, victims are told they can earn between 3 per cent and 12 per cent commission. They must complete 40 bookings a day in order to withdraw the commission they have earned.

On the website, a "balance" is displayed showing how much funds are left in the victim's account. With each booking, the funds will be depleted. Victims are told to top up their accounts when the funds run out so they can complete the bookings and withdraw the commission.

The police have confirmed that a report has been lodged.

Associate Professor Chang Tou Chuang, a tourism geographer from the National University of Singapore's Department of Geography, said victims may fall for such scams because they believe that hotels with higher occupancy rates would be seen as more popular by guests.

STB reminds consumers to remain vigilant and to call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688 if they have information related to such cases.