New High Court Judge Kwek Mean Luck sworn in by President Halimah Yacob

SINGAPORE - New Judge of the High Court Kwek Mean Luck was sworn in by President Halimah Yacob on Friday (April 1) at the Istana.

He will take up the role with effect on Friday, after the appointment was announced by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on March 25.

Justice Kwek, 49, has more than two decades of experience in the sector, having started his legal career in the Supreme Court in 1998 as a justices' law clerk, said the PMO in an earlier statement.

His areas of specialisation include building and construction, finance, banking and intellectual property, the statement added.

He has held appointments in the Administrative Service, including deputy secretary (development) in the Public Service Division of the PMO and dean and chief executive of the Civil Service College.

He was appointed solicitor-general in the Attorney-General's Chambers in 2017 and judicial commissioner in January last year.

In addition to his judicial work, he also co-chairs the Singapore Judicial College cluster and the corporate development and services cluster in the Singapore Academy of Law.

Following the ceremony at the Istana, Madam Halimah wrote on Facebook on Friday: "Today, I officiated the swearing-in and appointment ceremony of Mr Kwek Mean Luck as Judge of the High Court of Singapore.

"I am confident that he will discharge his duties fairly and with integrity."