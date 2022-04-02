New High Court judge Kwek Mean Luck sworn in by President

New High Court judge Kwek Mean Luck, 49, was sworn in by President Halimah Yacob yesterday at the Istana.

Justice Kwek has more than two decades' experience in the sector, having started his legal career in the Supreme Court in 1998 as a justices' law clerk, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in an earlier statement. His areas of specialisation include building and construction, finance and intellectual property.

He has held appointments in the Administrative Service, including as deputy secretary (development) in the Public Service Division of the PMO and dean and chief executive of the Civil Service College. He was appointed solicitor-general in the Attorney-General's Chambers in 2017 and judicial commissioner in January last year. He co-chairs the Singapore Judicial College cluster and the corporate development and services cluster in the Singapore Academy of Law.

Madam Halimah wrote on Facebook yesterday: "Today, I officiated the swearing-in and appointment ceremony of Mr Kwek Mean Luck as Judge of the High Court of Singapore." She also said: "I am confident that he will discharge his duties fairly and with integrity."