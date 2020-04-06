New High Court judge and Supreme Court judicial commissioner appointed

SINGAPORE - Two new appointments to the Supreme Court were announced on Monday (April 6).

President Halimah Yacob has appointed judicial commissioner (JC) Dedar Singh Gill as a judge of the High Court from Aug 1, while Mr Andre Francis Maniam has been appointed as a JC of the Supreme Court from May 4, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Supreme Court comprises the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

JC Gill, 61, was appointed JC of the Supreme Court in August 2018.

Before that, he was the managing director of the intellectual property department at Drew and Napier LLC.

After assuming his Supreme Court role, JC Gill was appointed by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to manage the intellectual property list of the High Court, and worked on reviewing the intellectual property dispute resolution system in Singapore.

In addition to intellectual property cases, JC Gill has experience with cases related to contract, tort and negligence matters.

For Mr Maniam, 54, he is currently a partner at WongPartnership LLP and heads the firm's litigation and dispute resolution group.

He has about 30 years of experience as a lawyer with the last 10 years spent as a senior counsel in various modes of dispute resolution.

His practice covers a wide range of areas including administrative and constitutional law, arbitration, bankruptcy and insolvency, and cross-border trade.

He graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Laws with Honours.

With the two new appointments, the Supreme Court will have a total of 25 judges, four judicial commissioners, four senior judges and 18 international judges.