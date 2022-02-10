New evidence doesn't affect athletics coach's guilty verdict: Judge

A district court yesterday found that new evidence raised by the defence counsel of veteran athletics coach Loh Siang Piow had no effect on the court's earlier guilty verdict.

Loh, 77, better known in the fraternity as Loh Chan Pew, was earlier convicted of two counts of using criminal force on a female athlete when she was 18. He was found to have rubbed her genitals while massaging the back of her thighs on two occasions at the old Tampines Stadium between January and March 17 in 2013. Charges relating to a second female athlete, who was 16 at the time of the alleged offences, have been stood down.

Loh was sentenced to 21 months' jail on July 22, 2020, after a trial that began in 2018.

But new evidence from a witness last year in support of Loh's claim that he had learnt of the identities of the victims through a police inspector prompted the High Court to order that the case be heard in the trial court again.

During the trial in 2018, the prosecution had argued that the coach knew the identities of his accusers before he provided statements to the police, and that he revealed who they were to others in the fraternity in order to press them into dropping the case.

Loh denied this, and claimed he learnt who they were through Inspector Goh Teck Heng.

The new witness, former athlete Amelia Monteiro, 27, gave evidence in December last year that she had overheard a phone conversation between a police officer and Loh on the morning of July 31, 2016, in which Loh mentioned the word "molest" and the names of the victims.

Yesterday, District Judge Marvin Bay said in his findings that Ms Monteiro's testimony "must be deemed to be unreliable and should be treated with caution".

While the judge found it possible that Ms Monteiro and Loh had interacted that morning, he said: "Ms Monteiro's evidence was riven with internal and external inconsistencies."

The judge pointed out that Loh, in his testimony, had not mentioned saying the word "molest" during phone conversations with the officer.

Furthermore, Ms Monteiro never directly heard the caller's voice over the phone calls, said the judge.

"Given these limitations, she had merely extrapolated that Mr Loh had been speaking to a police officer," he added.

Loh's appeal against his conviction and sentence will be heard by the High Court at a later date.

Loh, a former deputy superintendent of prisons, was previously a national sprinter and coach over 35 years. He was also previously vice-president of Singapore Athletics, which governs the sport here.

For each charge of outrage of modesty, Loh could have been jailed for up to two years or fined.

He cannot be caned as he is more than 50 years old.