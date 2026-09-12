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New defensive riding workshop for platform workers; Govt aims to reach 1,400 riders in two years

Second Minister for Home Affairs Sim Ann (fourth from left) at the launch of the Singapore Ride Safe campaign at the Singapore Expo on Sept 12.

SINGAPORE – Platform workers providing food delivery or courier services will have access to a workshop conducted by the three driving schools to equip them with skills, knowledge and confidence to ride their motorcycles safely.

The Ride Smart, Ride Safe workshop will see the driving schools partner with the National Delivery Champions Association and platform operators to deliver free monthly defensive riding sessions at the Singapore Safety Driving Centre in Woodlands.

The Government is aiming to reach 1,400 platform workers over the next two years, said Second Minister for Home Affairs Sim Ann.

According to Ministry of Manpower (MOM) figures, about 15,300 Singapore residents worked as regular delivery platform workers, including in the food and courier space, in 2024.

Announcing the workshop on Sept 12 at the National Bikers’ Weekend at the Singapore Expo, Sim said platform workers face greater exposure to road risks as they spend significantly more time on the road than the average person.

“They do provide an important service to our community, and collectively, we have a responsibility to help them ride safely,” said Sim, who also helped launch the 2026 Singapore Ride Safe campaign at the Expo.

She said the workshop collaboration brings together the motorcycling community, industry partners and government agencies.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility. It is not something that any one agency or any individual can achieve alone. It requires all of us to play our part to make our roads safe for everyone every day,” Sim added.

MOM’s mid-year Workplace Safety and Health Report, released on Sept 8, showed that four platform workers were among the 21 workplace deaths between January and June 2026, compared with the two in 18 workplace fatalities in the same period in 2025.

Of the four platform workers, three were delivery workers, and one was a ride-hailing worker.

The figures also showed that about 86 per cent of platform workers with fatal or major injuries in the first half of 2026 had been involved in a vehicular incident.

More injuries were reported among workers who provided delivery services than among those in ride-hailing work.

Sim noted that platform workers face a higher risk from road accidents.

“They spend significantly more time on the roads than the average rider. As a result, they face greater exposure and greater risks,” she said.

Sim said that beyond equipping platform workers with the skills to ride safely, employers must also support them by adopting practices that allow them to ride safely.

She added: “We regularly engage employers and platform operators to encourage them to adopt responsible workplace practices.

“This includes avoiding time-based incentives or penalties, as we do not want platform workers to rush on the roads, and ensuring that there are appropriate work-rest arrangements to manage their fatigue.”

Sim said that the Multi-Agency Workplace Safety and Health Taskforce, established in October 2022 to strengthen workplace safety and health outcomes in higher-risk sectors, has joined forces with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Traffic Police (TP) to address work-related traffic risks.

The workshop’s introduction comes after the August release of TP statistics, which showed that the number of road traffic accidents and casualties has risen over the past three years.

Police statistics showed that the number of injured motorcyclists and pillion riders went up by 5.8 per cent in the first half of 2026, even as the total number of fatal accidents fell by 23.1 per cent.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for 45.9 per cent of all road deaths. They were involved in 55.6 per cent of all traffic accidents resulting in injuries and death.

In her speech, Sim said riders must also take responsibility, including wearing the right riding gear and avoiding risks, including speeding.

In this regard, she said a checklist will be made available on delivery apps, physical banners and at motorcycle parking lots at participating malls to remind riders to cultivate safer habits and make better choices on the roads.

Said Sim: “Road safety is a shared responsibility. Government agencies will continue to strengthen our policies, outreach and enforcement. Industry partners must continue to champion safe riding practices. Every rider must continue to make safe choices on every journey.

“If each of us plays our part, we can make our roads safer for everyone.”