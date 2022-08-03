New defence counsel for accused represented by absconding Charles Yeo

A man who was initially represented by lawyer Charles Yeo Yao Hui, 31, in a trial has engaged another lawyer, Mr Rajwin Singh Sandhu, to handle his case.

Addressing the court on the 30th day of the trial yesterday, the lawyer from Rajwin & Yong said: "The proceedings have to go on."

Kok Chiang Loong, 41, who is accused of offences including playing a role in a purported marriage of convenience, engaged Mr Sandhu after Yeo failed to turn up in court on Monday.

Yeo was earlier charged with unrelated offences, including multiple counts of harassment and wounding the religious feelings of Christians.

In November 2020 and January last year, he allegedly used Instagram to post threatening, abusive and insulting remarks against a policeman.

Last month, Yeo, who is the former chairman of the Reform Party, was given permission to leave Singapore for Vietnam to meet a witness linked to Kok's trial.

He was then offered bail of $10,000, with his mother acting as bailor.

He was allowed to leave Singapore last Wednesday and was supposed to return last Saturday.

The court heard on Monday that he was not back in Singapore.

In a post on social media platform Instagram last Saturday, Yeo had stated that he intended to go to the United Kingdom to seek political asylum.

In a statement on Monday evening, police said they were aware of what Yeo had done and had issued a gazette for his arrest.

The police also said they were working with foreign law enforcement counterparts to trace his whereabouts.

In another Instagram post on Monday, Yeo said he had briefed Mr Sandhu on Kok's case and had refunded Kok in full.

But Mr Sandhu clarified with The Straits Times yesterday afternoon that Yeo had not briefed him on the case.

Instead, Mr Sandhu said he had taken his instructions directly from Kok on Monday evening.

Mr Sandhu added: "Charles had called Mr Kok on Monday evening. I was with Mr Kok at the time and I managed to have a brief conversation with Charles.

"My client has confirmed he has waived solicitor-client privilege between himself and Charles specifically and to limitedly state that Charles has not refunded him any fees."

Yeo's bail review will take place today.

Meanwhile, the trial for Kok continues.