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Nepal flood: S’pore police getting DNA samples from relatives of missing S’poreans to identify bodies

Houses destroyed by flash flooding next to a swollen river in Devighat, Nepal, on Aug 30.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is collecting DNA samples from the next of kin of the nine Singaporeans still missing in the Nepal floods.

Their DNA profiles will be sent to Nepal, where the authorities are doing DNA testing on recovered bodies.

The nine missing Singaporeans have been identified as Rengarajan Prabu, Shalinny Deavy Elan Sozan, Subramaniam Diraviam, Rajesvaran Ayyavoo, Estee Loeh, Ghosh Aditi, Ng Kit Kuen, Shubakshi Rawla and Sumit Rawla.

They have been uncontactable since Aug 26, when flash floods swept through parts of Tibet and Nepal.

As at Sept 2, the death toll was over 1,100, with another 3,900 still missing. Close to 12,000 people have been rescued.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they have contacted the next of kin of the missing Singaporeans to collect DNA samples.

She said: “These samples may assist in the identification of victims, and form part of Singapore’s efforts to support the Nepali authorities in their ongoing disaster relief and victim identification operations.”

Samples from children

Family members of the missing Singaporeans told The Straits Times the police are expected to collect the DNA samples from their children on Sept 2.

In the case of Shalinny, 40, samples will be taken from her seven-year-old daughter. A Singapore Courts spokesperson confirmed that Shalinny is a staff member of the State Courts, and they are in touch with her family to offer support and assistance.

Shalinny’s husband, who wanted to be known only as Selvaganesh, 43, said he and their daughter have accepted the situation, and she is willing to provide a sample. He said: “She is okay with it. She is coping and sticking to her routines. Things happen that are beyond our control, and we have accepted it.”

On Aug 31, the Nepal Police said DNA testing was being done to identify bodies recovered in the disaster. They requested that first-degree relatives of those missing, such as parents or children, undergo DNA profiling at an authorised laboratory.

A soft copy of the DNA profile should then be sent via e-mail to the Nepal Police for comparison purposes.

The e-mail should also include details of the DNA donor, such as their full name, nationality and relationship with the missing person. Details of the missing person, such as their passport, identification details and last-known location, should also be included.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said the SPF would be sending a team of officers specialising in disaster victim identification, as requested by Nepal.

The Singapore Government will also be sending both civilian and Singapore Armed Forces supplies, on top of the Government’s US$100,000 (S$127,000) contribution to the Singapore Red Cross’ (SRC) public fund-raising drive.

Over $1 million has been raised from SRC’s campaigns to support those affected by the floods.

Nepal has also sought high-capacity drones from Singapore and China.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with the authorities in Nepal calling for family members to help identify their loved ones.

More bodies have been found on river shores in Nepal, with some even turning up in neighbouring India, more than 160km from the origin point of the floods.

The Nepal authorities have been burying the bodies in mass graves after taking DNA samples from them.

The bodies are marked so they can be exhumed once a DNA match with a living family member is found.