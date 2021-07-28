Nearly $749,000 worth of drugs seized by CNB; 6-month-old baby found in raid

SINGAPORE - Eight people were arrested for drug-related activities, and nearly $749,000 worth of narcotics seized, on Tuesday (July 27) in a series of drug busts by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

A six-month-old boy was also found in one of the units raided and subsequently placed in the safe custody of a relative, CNB said in a statement on Tuesday.

Five men - four Singaporeans aged 28 to 34 and a 34-year-old foreign national - and three women - a Singaporean, 32, and two foreign nationals, aged 23 and 25 - were arrested.

A total of 2,508g of Ice - or crystal methamphetamine - was seized during the raids, an amount enough to feed the addiction of more than 1,400 abusers for a week, CNB said.

In addition, officers also seized 164g of cannabis, 7g of ketamine, 54 Ecstasy tablets, 9,831 Erimin-5 tablets and five lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps during busts in three locations in Singapore. Also seized were 42 baked goods and crumbs believed to be infused with cannabis, and 111 packets containing substances believed to be controlled drugs.

On Tuesday evening, officers arrested a 34-year-old Singaporean man near Gemmill Lane in Telok Ayer. The man was taken to his hideout nearby, where a 32-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested as well.

Officers seized about 2,400g of Ice, 23 Ecstasy tablets and fragments, and 9,800 Erimin-5 tablets and powder. The man was also taken to a shophouse near Thomson Road, where drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Six individuals were arrested in drug raids near Chai Chee Street, Geylang East Avenue 2, Lorong 41 Geylang and Marine Drive.

During the same evening, officers arrested a 34-year-old male foreign national in a taxi, which was stopped near Chai Chee Street. He was found in possession of 30g of Ice, 52g of cannabis and three Ecstasy tablets.

A separate party of officers arrested a 28-year-old Singaporean man at Geylang East Avenue 2. He was taken to his hideout near Lorong 41 Geylang, where another Singaporean man, 33, and two foreign women, 23 and 25, were arrested.

A total of 1g of Ice, 21g of cannabis, 7g of ketamine, 19 Ecstasy tablets, 23 baked goods believed to be infused with cannabis, and 111 packets containing substances believed to be controlled drugs were recovered.

A six-month old baby, believed to be the child of the 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, was also found in the unit.



Packets containing substances believed to be controlled drugs recovered from a unit in the vicinity of Lorong 41 Geylang in a CNB operation on July 27, 2021. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU



"Arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the six-month-old boy was taken care of, and he was subsequently placed in the safe custody of a next-of-kin," said CNB in the statement.

In a follow-up operation on the same day, officers arrested a 29-year-old Singaporean man near Marine Drive and seized from his vehicle 77g of Ice, 91g of cannabis, nine Ecstasy tablets, 31 Erimin-5 tablets, five LSD stamps, and a bag of baked crumbs believed to be infused with cannabis.

He was later escorted to Lorong 23 Geylang, where 19 baked goods believed to be infused with cannabis were nabbed.

CNB said investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are under way.