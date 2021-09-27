CNB raids net $328,000 worth of drugs, including 4kg of heroin; 4 arrested

SINGAPORE - Four people were arrested for drug-related activities by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) over the weekend, which also seized nearly $328,000 worth of narcotics.

It included a total of 4,342g of heroin, an amount enough to feed the addiction of more than 2,070 abusers for a week, CNB said in a statement on Monday (Sept 27).

Three Singaporean men - aged between 45 and 57 - and a woman, a Singapore permanent resident aged 37, were arrested.

Officers also seized 191g of Ice, 15g of cannabis, 207g of Ecstasy tablets, 142 Erimin-5 tablets, and 10 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps during the busts in five locations in Singapore.

The arrests on Saturday night came after officers intercepted a vehicle near Sims Avenue in Geylang.

Along with the two men nabbed - aged 45 and 51 - officers seized eight bundles containing some 1,163g of heroin and three packets containing 119g of Ice from the vehicle.

Ten LSD stamps were also recovered from the 45-year-old man.

The man was then taken to a storage facility near Kallang Avenue, where 787g of heroin, 207g of Ecstasy tablets, and 130 Erimin-5 tablets were seized.

He was also taken to his hideout near Kim Yam Road in River Valley, where two Erimin-5 tablets were seized from a 37-year-old female Singapore permanent resident.

She was also arrested.

On Sunday morning, the 51-year-old man was taken to his hideout, a residential unit near Anchorvale Lane in Sengkang.

A total of 5g of Ice, 15g of cannabis, and 10 Erimin-5 tablets were seized there.

CNB officers also raided a residential unit near Sumang Walk in Punggol on Saturday evening, and arrested a 57-year-old Singaporean man.

"Forced entry was effected as the 57-year-old male had refused to heed the lawful orders of the CNB officers to open the door," said the bureau.



2,392g of heroin and 67g of Ice were seized from a residential unit near Sumang Walk. PHOTO: CNB



A total of eight packets containing some 2,392g of heroin and three packets containing about 67g of Ice were seized from the unit.

CNB said investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are under way.